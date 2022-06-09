About this product
All Kind Gimme Grape Jelly contains 100mg CBD with a classic flavor. This smooth and delicious jelly is made with real Concord grapes. Spread it over pancakes or make a PBJ sandwich, this jelly is a fruity, fresh, and delicious way to get your daily dose of high quality, full spectrum CBD. Each teaspoon contains ~4mg CBD.
Ingredients: Sugar, Grapes, Grape Juice, Pectin, Lemon Juice, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
About this brand
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.