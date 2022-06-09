All Kind Gimme Grape Jelly contains 100mg CBD with a classic flavor. This smooth and delicious jelly is made with real Concord grapes. Spread it over pancakes or make a PBJ sandwich, this jelly is a fruity, fresh, and delicious way to get your daily dose of high quality, full spectrum CBD. Each teaspoon contains ~4mg CBD.



Ingredients: Sugar, Grapes, Grape Juice, Pectin, Lemon Juice, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility



