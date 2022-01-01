About this product
100mg THC With real Concord Grapes. We make this one so good, its easy to choose. Gimme Grape is the only All Kind flavor that is truly Jelly. Smooth and delicious, this Jelly is THC for the soul. Made with care in our very own local facility in Scarborough, Maine.
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
