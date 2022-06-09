About this product
Lightweight zip hoodie featuring the All Kind logo on the front left side, as well as a larger scale All Kind logo across the back in white. Made with natural based inks that wash and fade well. Available in Black Available in Light Grey Available in Maroon 70% cotton, 30% polyester Please note that each color has a limited quantity. We will do our best to provide your color preference.
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.