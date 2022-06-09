About this product
Super soft hoodie with the Farm Flower graphic across the front, All Kind X and All Kind logo on sleeves. Made with natural based inks that will wash and fade well. Available in charcoal grey with white graphics Available in green with white graphics 52% cotton, 48% polyester Please note that all color options are in limited supply. We will do our best to provide your preferred color.
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.