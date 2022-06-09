About this product
Ultra soft cotton t-shirt featuring the Potland, Maine License Plate graphic across the back. These t-shirts are 100% cotton and have not been preshrunk. Please take this into consideration when selecting your size. Made with natural based ink that will wash and fade well. Also Available in White with Red License Plate or White with Turqoise License Plate
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.