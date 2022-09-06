All Kind Cereal Crunch Bar: Approximately 100mg THC in every hand poured, batch tempered chocolate bar. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Belgian Milk Chocolate, with corn flake crumbles, puffed rice, and strawberry pieces. Snap off your perfect portion. Do you need an attitude lift? Lift-off with All Kind. This milk chocolate and strawberry crunch bar is made with Maine Grown, Maine extracted cannabis live resin.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Corn Flakes, Puffed Brown Rice, Strawberries, Cannabis Extract, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring

Allergens: Milk, Soy