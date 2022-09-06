About this product
All Kind Cereal Crunch Bar: Approximately 100mg THC in every hand poured, batch tempered chocolate bar. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Belgian Milk Chocolate, with corn flake crumbles, puffed rice, and strawberry pieces. Snap off your perfect portion. Do you need an attitude lift? Lift-off with All Kind. This milk chocolate and strawberry crunch bar is made with Maine Grown, Maine extracted cannabis live resin.
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Corn Flakes, Puffed Brown Rice, Strawberries, Cannabis Extract, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
Allergens: Milk, Soy
About this brand
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.
State License(s)
CGR25643
AMF269