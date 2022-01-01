About this product
10 Individually wrapped soft caramels with approx. 10 mg of THC per piece. Sweet dreams are made of these. Tangerine and sweet citrus is our most classic flavor. Made in Scarborough, Maine.
Ingredients include: Sugar, Glucose, Butter, Heavy Cream, Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Vanilla Paste(Sugar, Water, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Bean, Xanthan Gum), Basil Olive Oil, Cannabis Ethanol Extract, Tangerine Juice Powder, Sea Salt.
Allergens: Milk
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
