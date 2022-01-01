When planning a camping trip or any outdoor activity, make this custom torch lighter with glow-in-the-dark features the first item on your checklist. This scorch torch lighter is windproof, has a strong flame, and can be refilled with butane. You can't go wrong with this because it's both practical and durable. Choose from a wide range of text prints, such as this one featuring an alien spaceship that reads "Take Me to Your Dealer." Give yourself a treat with this fantastic lighter.



Key Features:



Has a printed "Take me to your Dealer" text and a famous alien spaceship design.

A glow-in-the-dark lighter.

Has a refillable tank.

Durable and weighs only 0.33lbs.

Cheap and affordable.