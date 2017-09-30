100% Live Resin Alien OG Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Alien OG Cartridge 1g (Indica)
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Alien OG, also called “Alien OG Kush,” is an Indica-dominant strain made by crossing Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Its effects start with a quick cerebral lift, filling the mind with euphoric, uplifting clarity and clearing away negative thoughts. As the mental high spreads, a full-body relaxation settles in, leaving you blissfully calm from head to toe. The strain has a sweet, citrusy lemon flavor with a hint of wood, and an earthy, herbal aroma with a zesty lemon undertone.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Citrus, Wood, Herbal
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calm
Lineage: Cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
