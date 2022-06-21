From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



With parents like Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry, it’s no surprise that Berry Creamy is so delicious. This balanced hybrid has flavor like berries and cream, and a high that relaxes you without putting you to sleep. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day, and just getting lost in whatever thoughts you can pull out of its happy, sweet cloud.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berries, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry

