From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG

