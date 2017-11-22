From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Blue Diesel is one of those do-it-all strains that you discover and always want to have on hand. Great for happy daytimes, but also packing enough relaxation for perfectly chilled out evenings, Blue Diesel is a tasty hybrid with a surprisingly potent kick. With an enjoyable, somewhat long-lasting body buzz to sweeten the deal, this is a berry delicious strain with plenty of diesel and floral notes to keep things interesting.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Diesel, Floral

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced

Lineage: Cross between Blueberry and NYC Diesel

