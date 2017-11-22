About this product
Blue Diesel is one of those do-it-all strains that you discover and always want to have on hand. Great for happy daytimes, but also packing enough relaxation for perfectly chilled out evenings, Blue Diesel is a tasty hybrid with a surprisingly potent kick. With an enjoyable, somewhat long-lasting body buzz to sweeten the deal, this is a berry delicious strain with plenty of diesel and floral notes to keep things interesting.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Diesel, Floral
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Blueberry and NYC Diesel
Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.
