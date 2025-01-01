About this product
100% Live Resin Blueberry Cookies Cartridge 1g (Indica)
AlmoraResin
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
About this strain
Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
