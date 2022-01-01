From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Blueberry Gas is a well-kept secret, a rare hybrid that hits fast and sticks with you for a long time. Expect this strain to get you giddy and giggly before settling you down for some much-needed R&R. Be careful, though - enjoy this sweet berry too much and you might end up fast asleep.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel