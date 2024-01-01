100% Live Resin Caramel Cream Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Caramel Cream is a potent indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Royal Highness, Old School Cookies, and Humboldt Reserve OG. Known for its long-lasting euphoric effects, this strain lifts spirits and boosts mood. Dominated by myrcene, Caramel Cream has an herbal flavor profile with hints of nutty, salted caramel, while its aroma brings forward bold diesel and fuel notes.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Nutty, Sweet, Diesel
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross between Royal Highness, Old School Cookies, and Humboldt Reserve OG

About this strain

Caramel Cream is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Royal Highness with Old School Cookies and Humboldt Reserve OG. This strain offers long-lasting and euphoric effects that instantaneously lift your spirit and improve your mood. With myrcene as the dominant terpene of Caramel Cream, you can expect an herbal flavor profile with undertones of nutty salted caramel. The aroma is fuel-forward, with diesel notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Caramel Cream to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and fatigue. Caramel Cream features a high THC level of 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance level. This strain pairs best with activities that require creative thinking or introspective thought. Caramel Cream was originally bred by Humboldt Seed Company and was the winner of 2018's Phenotype Mega Hunt competition. If you have smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caramel Cream before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
