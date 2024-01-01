Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide Indica relaxation and Sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting, powerful, strain solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Creamy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Calming

Lineage: Y Life x Snowman

Show more