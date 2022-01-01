From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



The origins of Chemdawg have always been subject to scrutiny and debate, but the flavor and effects of this well-known hybrid leave no questions. Expect a heavy-bodied and VERY potent high that hits hard and hits fast, great for chatting with friends on a lazy afternoon. Chemdawg has a fuel-y, earthy aroma and flavor profile, but after a deep breath you probably won’t be paying attention to the taste too much.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earthy, Fuel, Chemical

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Exact origins unknown

