Chem Driver effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Driver potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.
