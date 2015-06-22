From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Known as a powerful and well-balanced hybrid, Cookies and Cream boasts an insanely delicious flavor profile of earthy sweet cookies accompanied by notes of luscious vanilla cream. Enjoy an initial uplifting effect that puts you in a blissful mood as strong feelings of relaxation slowly build, creating a well-balanced high.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Uplifting, Calming

Lineage: Cross of Starfighter and unknown GSC phenotype