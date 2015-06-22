About this product
From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.
Known as a powerful and well-balanced hybrid, Cookies and Cream boasts an insanely delicious flavor profile of earthy sweet cookies accompanied by notes of luscious vanilla cream. Enjoy an initial uplifting effect that puts you in a blissful mood as strong feelings of relaxation slowly build, creating a well-balanced high.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Uplifting, Calming
Lineage: Cross of Starfighter and unknown GSC phenotype
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
509 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
