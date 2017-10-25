About this product
About this strain
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item