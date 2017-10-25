100% Live Resin Cookies Kush Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Cookies Kush is an indulgent indica strain, a delectable blend of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush. This strain offers a rich and earthy flavor profile with sweet undertones of mint and chocolate, reminiscent of your favorite cookies. The high is equally delightful, providing deep relaxation and a sense of euphoria that melts away stress and tension. Perfect for evening use, Cookies Kush will have you cozy and content in no time.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Nutty
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Relief
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x OG Kush

About this strain

Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
