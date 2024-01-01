100% Live Resin Garlic Cocktail Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from delicious GMO X Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Spicy
Effect Profile: Calming, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross of GMO and Mimosa

About this strain

Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
