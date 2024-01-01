About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Garlic Cocktail effects are mostly calming.
Garlic Cocktail potency is higher THC than average.
Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item