100% Live Resin GMO Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

GMO is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Pungent, Herbal
Effect Profile: Sedated, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies

About this strain

GMO Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Wedding Cake. This strain is a savory delight that will tantalize your taste buds with its garlic and diesel flavors. GMO Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Cake effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by Solar Gold Gardens, GMO Cake features flavors like garlic, diesel, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its sticky and dense buds that have a dark green color with purple hues and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
