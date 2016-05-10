From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



God’s Gift lifts you up and tucks you in for a heavenly night’s sleep. This delicious indica packs a full bouquet of berries and sweet earth, but you may not stay awake long enough to take it all in. God’s Gift sends you off to a dreamy, dazey, and tranquil happy place, and by the time you notice you’re glued to the couch, you’ll already be ready for sleep. Absolutely divine.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Grandaddy Purple and OG Kush