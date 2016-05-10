About this product
From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.
God’s Gift lifts you up and tucks you in for a heavenly night’s sleep. This delicious indica packs a full bouquet of berries and sweet earth, but you may not stay awake long enough to take it all in. God’s Gift sends you off to a dreamy, dazey, and tranquil happy place, and by the time you notice you’re glued to the couch, you’ll already be ready for sleep. Absolutely divine.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Grandaddy Purple and OG Kush
About this strain
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
909 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
