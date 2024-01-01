About this product
About this strain
GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. GovernMint Oasis is often as much as 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GovernMint Oasis’ effects include sleepy, tingly and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GovernMint Oasis when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and insomnia. Bred by Purple City Genetics, GovernMint Oasis features flavors like herbal and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GovernMint Oasis typically ranges from $50–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.