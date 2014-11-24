From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Tastes like grape, hits like a gorilla. Calling it “Grape Ape” just made sense. Grape Ape is a knockout indica that’s great for nights - or days, if you’re planning on sitting on the couch or napping from sunup to sundown. This strain packs happy relaxation and full-body sleepiness in a tasty, grape-jolly-rancher package. Enjoy, and sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Berry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani