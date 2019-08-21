100% Live Resin Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g (Satvia)

by Almora
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g (Satvia)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g (Satvia)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g (Satvia)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g (Satvia)

About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

This strain is a dessert: sweet, tasty, and perfect before bed. This solid indica provides a nice happy lift before gently settling you down with a relaxed body and mind. Its potency can surprise inexperienced smokers, so don’t be fooled by the dessert flavor. Enjoy in moderation, or you might find yourself sinking into the couch—or bed, if you can make it that far.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Vanilla, Creamy, Nutty
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato 33

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item