"From California's trusted cannabis flower brand, Almora comes a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid, and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.
Lemon Brulee is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Lemon Skunk and Sensiburn OG. This strain produces uplifting, cerebral effects that promote relaxation without sedation. Lemon Brulee features sour lemon and grapefruit flavors that shine upon exhale.
STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE: Death Star x Lemon Skunk
FLAVOR PROFILE: Lemon, Grapefruit, Citrus
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Uplifted, Focused
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
