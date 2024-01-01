100% Live Resin Lemon Zest Cartridge 1g (Sativa)

by Almora
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Lemon Zest Cartridge 1g (Sativa)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Lemon Zest Cartridge 1g (Sativa)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Lemon Zest Cartridge 1g (Sativa)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Lemon Zest Cartridge 1g (Sativa)

About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Lemon Zest is a 95% sativa hybrid with mysterious parentage. Its flavor is a vibrant mix of sour and sweet lemony citrus with a hint of creaminess. The aroma is similar, featuring zesty lemon, sweet citrus, and spicy herbs. The high is energizing and clear-headed, sparking creativity and focus, perfect for boosting productivity and getting things done.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Lemon, Sour, Creamy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting
Lineage: Unknown Lineage

About this strain

Lemon Zest is another undisclosed cross from Wolf Genetics. As described by the grower, this strain expresses a unique smell of pungent lemon zest, butter, and hashy earth. The flavor is a mixture of pungent berries and lemon intermixed with a creamy, unctuous undertone. This plant grows fist-like flowers with a productive calyx-to-leaf ratio, leading to resinous buds that weigh heavy on the branches–so heavy that bracing or trellising may be needed to support the large colas. Lemon Zest’s effects are creative and lucid, making it an excellent option at all times of the day.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item