From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Despite what the name would suggest, Nuclear Winter is a far cry from apocalyptic - in fact, it’s downright enjoyable. Relax your evening away in this sweet, citrusy cloud, but be advised: The fallout from this strain is likely to make you centered, sedated, and ready for bed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced

Lineage: Cross between Chernobyl and Black Rose