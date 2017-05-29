100% Live Resin Pink Cookies Cartridge 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Pink Cookies, or "Pink Cookie," is an Indica dominant hybrid from Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. It has a sweet, fruity cherry flavor with hints of nutty vanilla and creamy caramel. The aroma blends spicy black pepper with caramel and fresh cherries. Its high is relaxing and uplifting, perfect for unwinding.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Cherry, Vanilla, Nutty
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Uplifting, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie

About this strain

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

