From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Platinum Purple can throw you for a loop, making you wonder if you’re really enjoying an indica - until the sedative effects really kick in, of course. This is a delicious companion for unwinding after a long day’s work: You’ll get a bit of focus and creative thinking before completely mellowing out and relaxing.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush.