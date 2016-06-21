About this product
100% Live Resin Ringo's Gift Cartridge 1g (High CBD)
by Almora
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
