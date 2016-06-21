100% Live Resin Ringo's Gift Cartridge 1g (High CBD)

by Almora
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift provides a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Nutty, Tobacco
Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Uplifted
Lineage: Cross between Harle-Tsu and ACDC

About this strain

Ringo's Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the "couch lock" effect.

About this brand

Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
