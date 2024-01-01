100% Live Resin Slurty 3 Cartridge 1g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Slurty 3 Cartridge 1g (Hybrid)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Slurty 3 Cartridge 1g (Hybrid)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Slurty 3 Cartridge 1g (Hybrid)
  • Photo of 100% Live Resin Slurty 3 Cartridge 1g (Hybrid)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.

Slurty #3 is an indica-dominant hybrid born from the cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. A sibling of the popular Slurricane strain, Slurty delivers a sweet citrusy orange flavor with spicy diesel undertones. Its aroma mirrors the taste, blending fresh orange with earthy spice. The high hits shortly after your last exhale, bringing euphoria and calm, quickly erasing negative thoughts and leaving you relaxed and carefree. Ideal for those seeking deep relaxation.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Spice, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch

About this strain

Slurty3 is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Slurricaneand Gelato 33. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty3 is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slurty3 effects make them feel talkative,  giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurty3 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Slurty3 features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurty3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item