100% Live Resin Snowcap Cartridge 1g (Sativa)
AlmoraResin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Snowcap, also known as "Sno Cap" and "SnoCap," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression.
