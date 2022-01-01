From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Sour Mac is a slice of sunshine - sour and citrusy, and uplifting enough to get your mind working in ways you never thought possible. This hybrid starts at the head and ripples downwards, boosting your mood and relaxing your body at the same time. Let this zesty strain kick your imagination into high gear and get those creative juices flowing.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Super Lemon Haze and Mac 1

