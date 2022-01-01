From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Mimosas are a great way to start your morning, and Strawberry Mimosa is no exception. This is a bright and sunny sativa, perfect for getting your day started in a cloud of citrusy berries. Clear your head and focus up - today’s gonna be a great one.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Berries, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Focused, Giggly

Lineage: Cross between Strawberry Cough and Mimosa

