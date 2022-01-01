About this product
From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.
Mimosas are a great way to start your morning, and Strawberry Mimosa is no exception. This is a bright and sunny sativa, perfect for getting your day started in a cloud of citrusy berries. Clear your head and focus up - today’s gonna be a great one.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Berries, Earth
Effect Profile: Happy, Focused, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between Strawberry Cough and Mimosa
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
