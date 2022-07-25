From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Lift your spirits and bring a little sunshine to your mornings, noons, and nights. Sunshine OG is a ctirusy sweet sativa, perfect for waking you up and boosting your creativity. This strain packs uplifting effects in a tasty, tropical package - enjoy a slice of Sunshine OG and get your day started.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream

