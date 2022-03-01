From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Super Lemon Haze is a super boost to your day. This sativa is all energy, all the time, so make sure you’re not too tense before taking this one out for a spin. Once you get a taste of this sweet citrus companion, you’ll feeel a rush of creativity and happiness, with some fans even reporting a hint of arousal to spice things up.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Candy

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Aroused

Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze

