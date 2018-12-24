About this product
Tropicana Cookies hits like summer sunshine, the perfect antidote for sleepy mornings and days that seem to just drag on. This sativa-dominant hybrid packs a jolt of sour, citrusy, unmistakably orange flavor, and the effects are exactly what you’d expect from such a bright and sunny taste: Energy, creativity, and a happy desire to get things done, all with a relaxed and mellowed-out body.
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Orange, Sour, Cookies
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Thoughtful
Lineage: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.