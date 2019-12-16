From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Vanilla Frosting is as delicious as it sounds, and packs a tasty aroma of sweet vanilla and cream. The effects are sweet, too: This strain is a nicely balanced hybrid that starts you off with an uplifted mindset, before relaxing your body and leaving your mind alert and creative. Bon appetit, and enjoy the ride.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Floral

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3

