From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Combining Alien OG and Chemdawg just made sense. Both of these strains are mood-boosting hybrids, with full and complex bouquets that smack of diesel, lemon, and pine. Put them together and you get a treat that hits your body as hard as your nose. This mix is great for afternoons and evenings, the perfect match for relaxing on the couch and kicking your brain into daydream-mode.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Diesel, Lemon, Pine

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative

Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Chemdawg: Exact lineage unknown.



