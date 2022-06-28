About this product
Combining Alien OG and Chemdawg just made sense. Both of these strains are mood-boosting hybrids, with full and complex bouquets that smack of diesel, lemon, and pine. Put them together and you get a treat that hits your body as hard as your nose. This mix is great for afternoons and evenings, the perfect match for relaxing on the couch and kicking your brain into daydream-mode.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Diesel, Lemon, Pine
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative
Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Chemdawg: Exact lineage unknown.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.