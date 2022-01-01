About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Two OG strains in one tasty, heavy hitting package - what’s not to love? We combined Alien OG and Legend OG for an unmistakably piney, earthy, citrusy high that leaves you lifted up and ready to sleep all at the same time. Enjoy a burst of cerebral creativity before landing softly on the couch or bed, and staying there for some good, comfy sleep.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Pine, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Sleepy
Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Legend OG: Exact origins unknown, but a descendant of OG Kush
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
