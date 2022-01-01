From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Two OG strains in one tasty, heavy hitting package - what’s not to love? We combined Alien OG and Legend OG for an unmistakably piney, earthy, citrusy high that leaves you lifted up and ready to sleep all at the same time. Enjoy a burst of cerebral creativity before landing softly on the couch or bed, and staying there for some good, comfy sleep.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Pine, Citrus

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Sleepy

Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Legend OG: Exact origins unknown, but a descendant of OG Kush