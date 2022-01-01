About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Out of this world. Blast off. Lost in space. There are too many space-related puns out there, and we couldn’t choose just one for this intergalactic combo. Alien OG and Space Cheese are a match made in Nebulon 5 (a good place, so we’re told). Breathe in this woody, citrusy space gas and feel your body drift off to zero-g relaxation, all while your giving your mind a warpspeed boost of creativity.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Wood, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Space Cheese: Skunk OG and Galactic Glue
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
