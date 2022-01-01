From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Out of this world. Blast off. Lost in space. There are too many space-related puns out there, and we couldn’t choose just one for this intergalactic combo. Alien OG and Space Cheese are a match made in Nebulon 5 (a good place, so we’re told). Breathe in this woody, citrusy space gas and feel your body drift off to zero-g relaxation, all while your giving your mind a warpspeed boost of creativity.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Wood, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Alien OG: Cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush / Space Cheese: Skunk OG and Galactic Glue

