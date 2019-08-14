With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



As the name would suggest, Animal Mints is a cool mint hybrid with a sweet, piney finish. This hybrid starts you off sociably, encouraging some light conversation before pulling you firmly into indica territory and planting you in the couch. Animal Mints is potent, so be sure you’re in the perfect place to chill before you enjoy this tasty hybrid.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Pine

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Three-way cross between Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Powder, and Animal Cookies

