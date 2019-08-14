About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
As the name would suggest, Animal Mints is a cool mint hybrid with a sweet, piney finish. This hybrid starts you off sociably, encouraging some light conversation before pulling you firmly into indica territory and planting you in the couch. Animal Mints is potent, so be sure you’re in the perfect place to chill before you enjoy this tasty hybrid.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Three-way cross between Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Powder, and Animal Cookies
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
