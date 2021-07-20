Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



This true Hybrid strain is just as delicious as it sounds, first earthy, followed by sweet notes of cheese, apples, and pastry. With a powerful and relaxing high, expect a cerebral boost of energy followed by soothing tingles that wash over the body.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Apple, Cheese, Butter

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Tingly, Giggly

Lineage: Sour Apple X Animal Cookies

