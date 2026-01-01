About this product
"BANANA CREAM IS A SMOOTH, DESSERT-HEAVY INDICA THAT LEANS INTO SWEET BANANA AND CREAMY VANILLA RIGHT UP FRONT, BACKED BY A SOFT DOUGHY, SLIGHTLY EARTHY FINISH. THE INHALE IS RICH AND SUGARY — BANANA CREAM PIE AND LIGHT PASTRY — WHILE THE EXHALE BRINGS A SMOOTHER, SLIGHTLY NUTTY CREAM WITH A FAINT KUSHY DEPTH. THE FLAVOR STAYS THICK AND INDULGENT WITHOUT GETTING ARTIFICIAL. THE HIGH CREEPS IN BEHIND THE EYES WITH A WARM, HAZY LIFT BEFORE SETTLING INTO A HEAVY, RELAXING BODY MELT.
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BANANA OG × COOKIES AND CREAM
FLAVOR PROFILE: RIPE BANANA, CREAMY VANILLA, DOUGHY SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, HEAVY, RELAXED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BANANA OG × COOKIES AND CREAM
FLAVOR PROFILE: RIPE BANANA, CREAMY VANILLA, DOUGHY SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, HEAVY, RELAXED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
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About this product
"BANANA CREAM IS A SMOOTH, DESSERT-HEAVY INDICA THAT LEANS INTO SWEET BANANA AND CREAMY VANILLA RIGHT UP FRONT, BACKED BY A SOFT DOUGHY, SLIGHTLY EARTHY FINISH. THE INHALE IS RICH AND SUGARY — BANANA CREAM PIE AND LIGHT PASTRY — WHILE THE EXHALE BRINGS A SMOOTHER, SLIGHTLY NUTTY CREAM WITH A FAINT KUSHY DEPTH. THE FLAVOR STAYS THICK AND INDULGENT WITHOUT GETTING ARTIFICIAL. THE HIGH CREEPS IN BEHIND THE EYES WITH A WARM, HAZY LIFT BEFORE SETTLING INTO A HEAVY, RELAXING BODY MELT.
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BANANA OG × COOKIES AND CREAM
FLAVOR PROFILE: RIPE BANANA, CREAMY VANILLA, DOUGHY SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, HEAVY, RELAXED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BANANA OG × COOKIES AND CREAM
FLAVOR PROFILE: RIPE BANANA, CREAMY VANILLA, DOUGHY SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, HEAVY, RELAXED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
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About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
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