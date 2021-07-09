About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
As alluring as it sounds, Banana Dream is the potent offspring of the powerfully potent Banana OG crossed with the deliciously hazy Blue Dream. The result is a multilayer of earthy Banana and Blueberry flavors coupled with seriously stony hybrid effects that will have you happily content and laid-back searching for the next laugh.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Banana, Blueberry
Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm
Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Blue Dream
About this strain
Banana Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
32% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
