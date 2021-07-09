With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



As alluring as it sounds, Banana Dream is the potent offspring of the powerfully potent Banana OG crossed with the deliciously hazy Blue Dream. The result is a multilayer of earthy Banana and Blueberry flavors coupled with seriously stony hybrid effects that will have you happily content and laid-back searching for the next laugh.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Banana, Blueberry

Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm

Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Blue Dream

