As alluring as it sounds, Banana Dream is the potent offspring of the powerfully potent Banana OG crossed with the deliciously hazy Blue Dream. The result is a multilayer of earthy Banana and Blueberry flavors coupled with seriously stony hybrid effects that will have you happily content and laid-back searching for the next laugh.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Banana, Blueberry

Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm

Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Blue Dream

