Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



With parents like Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry, it’s no surprise that Berry Creamy is so delicious. This balanced hybrid has flavor like berries and cream, and a high that relaxes you without putting you to sleep. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day, and just getting lost in whatever thoughts you can pull out of its happy, sweet cloud.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berries, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry

